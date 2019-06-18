June 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Filipino reported missing from home

By Lizzy Ioannidou00

Filipino Laus Sigrid Bogenggeng, 43, has been missing from her home in Nicosia since Sunday, police reported.

The woman is described as being 1.30m tall, of normal build, with short black hair.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts should contact Nicosia CID at 22802222, or their nearest police station, or the Citizen’s Contact Line at 1460.

 

