June 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire at dog shelter in Paphos, Animal Party suspects arson

By Annette Chrysostomou
Photo: Animal Party

The dog shelter at Tremithousa village which is run by volunteers burnt down on Monday, the Animal Party reported on Tuesday morning.

Head of the party Kyriakos Kyriacou said it is not yet sure the fire has been set by people, though there are indications.

“If human beings did this there is no excuse,” he said.

Kyriacou has contacted police headquarters and Paphos police, requesting an immediate investigation of the incident.

The head of the party will visit the shelter and meet with the manager and police later in the day.

“We share the pain of this tragedy and, together with the manager of the shelter, call for immediate help from all animal lovers who can and want to accommodate or even better adopt one of the dogs threatened by this malicious act,” an announcement by the party said.

The Animal Party will also contact the Agriculture Minister, asking him to help find a new place to accommodate the shelter, Kyriacou said.

None of the dogs was hurt, he confirmed.

