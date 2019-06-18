June 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Greece and Cyprus coordinating efforts for sanctions against Turkey

By CNA News Service011
Turkish Cypriot claims in EEZ

Greek Minister of National Defence Evangelos Apostolakis has said that Greece and Cyprus were coordinating their diplomatic actions in order to stop Turkey’s illegal actions in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Apostolakis noted that if Turkey continued to display a provocative stance, Greece and Cyprus would make joint efforts for the implementation of sanctions against Turkey, in the context of the forthcoming EU Summit.

“It is not easy, but we will make this effort to convince Europe to adopt this direction”, the Greek Minister of National Defence said.

In an interview with the Greek TV channel “ANT1”, Apostolakis also highlighted the importance of the international support expressed by the European Union and the USA towards the Republic of Cyprus, which was the result of Greece’s and Cyprus’ coordinated action, as he said.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency
