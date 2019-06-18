June 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Limassol car chase ends in one arrest

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Police arrested a 19-year-old man in Limassol early on Tuesday after chasing the car he was in and firing warning shots.

At around 1.40am, officers spotted a vehicle moving around suspiciously in the Limassol district and signalled the car to stop.

The driver instead picked up speed and did not heed warning shots fired in the air.

While trying to escape, he committed various traffic offences.

Eventually, the car crashed into another vehicle parked at the side of the road and came to a halt.

Three people got out of the car and ran away in different directions.

Officers managed to catch only one of them, the 19-year-old.

When the car was searched, various metal objects were seized which are believed to have been stolen. The suspect is being detained pending further investigations.

