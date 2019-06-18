June 18, 2019

Orange warning, as more bad weather on the cards

By Annette Chrysostomou00
File photo. Hail in Paphos (Photo Kitas Weather)

The Met service issued an orange warning on Tuesday, as cloudy and stormy weather is expected to persist in the next few days.

The alert is valid from noon until 6pm and warns of heavy thunderstorms. The precipitation rate may exceed 55 millimetres per hour, the service said.

For Tuesday afternoon, showers, possible hail, and storms are forecast for the mountains, inland, and maybe the south and east coasts.

Temperatures will rise to 33C on the central plain, 29C to 31C in coastal areas, and 24C in the mountains.

They will fall to 20C in most areas and 12C in the mountains at night.

Similar weather is expected for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

It followed an orange warning issued on Monday, as heavy rain fell in many parts of the island, accompanied by thunder and lightning.

Due to the stormy and rainy weather temperatures dropped to 12C in the Troodos area in the early afternoon.

