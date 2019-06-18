June 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Police fire warning shots during car chase, arrest one suspect

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Police arrested a 19-year-old man in Limassol early on Tuesday after chasing the car he was in and firing warning shots.

At around 1.40am, officers spotted a vehicle moving around suspiciously in the Limassol district and signalled for the car to stop.

The driver instead, accelerated and ignored warning shots fired in the air by the officers.

Eventually, the car crashed into another vehicle parked at the side of the road and came to a halt.

Three persons got out of the car and tried to escape in different directions.

Officers managed to catch only one of them, the 19-year-old.

When the car was searched, various metal objects were seized which are believed to have been stolen.

The suspect is being detained pending further investigations.

