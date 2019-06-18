June 18, 2019

Police searching for woman and kidnapped child

By Lizzy Ioannidou00

Police are searching for a 33-year-old woman, Lenka Ferencova, who is suspected to have kidnapped her seven-year-old son on Tuesday from the legal guardianship of the welfare services.

Ferencova, a Slovak national, took seven-year-old Tomas Kral from an area in Limassol at noon.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts should contact Limassol CID at 25805057, or their nearest police station, or the Citizen’s Contact Line at 1460.

 

