June 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Sacoor Brothers opens its third store at The Mall of Cyprus

By Press Release01

Refined style met timeless elegance on Saturday the 8th of June, as Sacoor Brothers welcomed the public to its brand-new store at The Mall of Cyprus.

Visitors had the opportunity to enjoy an unforgettable shopping experience and create their very own summer outfits by selecting items from modern collections for men and women, that include skilfully designed suits, blazers, waistcoats, tops, shirts, Bermuda shorts and classic trousers, all carefully crafted with quality fabrics.

It is worth mentioning that Sacoor Brothers also offers a unique tailoring service, whereby customers can adapt their selections to their exact measurements at the time of purchase, with the help of an experienced instore tailor. This service is also offered for free for up to 5 years after purchase, confirming the brand’s dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction.

Sacoor Brothers has been synonymous with cosmopolitan fashion for almost 30 years and has more than 100 stores around the world, offering tailor-made solutions for each and every customer.  The brand is also the official fashion partner of the Portuguese National Football Team and is the brand favourite of various Hollywood stars as well as Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

If you love fashion and want to always remain a step ahead when it comes to new trends, make sure you visit the new Sacoor Brothers store at The Mall of Cyprus, as well as at Nicosia Mall and My Mall Limassol.

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign
X