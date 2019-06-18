June 18, 2019

Teen dies 10 days after motorbike accident

A 17-year-old resident of Paralimni died on Monday in Nicosia general hospital after he was critically injured in a road accident ten days earlier.

Stephanos Piliotis had been in the intensive care unit of the hospital since the crash.

According to police, around 6.10pm on June 7, a 64-year-old driver pulled out of a parking space on Protaras avenue and collided with the 17-year-old riding a motorbike who was on his way to Paralimni.

The young man was initially taken to Paralimni hospital but later transferred to Nicosia with severe head injuries.

The young biker was not wearing a helmet.

A post mortem will be conducted to determine the exact causes of his death.

The driver, who was not injured, tested negative for alcohol.

 

