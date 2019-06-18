The countdown has started as preparations for the solar vehicle race organised by the Cyprus Institute for the 10th year continue.
The pioneering race, held in cooperation with the Nicosia municipality, will be held in the centre of the capital on Sunday, June 23.
The competition will be attended by the teams of Avgorou Regional Technical and Agricultural School, the Technical School of Agios Lazaros in Larnaca, the Paralimni Technical School, Pascal and Pascal English School, Nicosia Academy of Sciences, The Larnaca Technical School, the Apostolou Barnavas Lyceum, the Sunracers team from Nicosia and the Pancyprian Disability Rehabilitation Organisation .
Submersible cars with collectors that absorb solar radiation by feeding their engines with energy will drive through the streets of Griva Digeni, Demosthenis Severis, Themistokli Dervi, Vasilissis Frederikis and Evagorou. The race will start at 10am at the junction of Evagorou and Demosthenis Severis, while the finish is estimated to be completed at 1pm at the same spot. At 2pm the Official Ceremony of awarding the prizes to the winners of the competition will follow in the Nicosia town hall.
The solar car race, which has become an institution, is open to the public and to all those who wish to experience the ultimate challenge of an exciting encounter with only the sun as an alley.
Information: Tel: 22-208702 / Email: [email protected] / Web: www.cyi.ac.cy
Social Media: Facebook and Instagram.
Tenth solar vehicle race takes place in Nicosia
