June 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Tourist arrivals down 3.5 per cent in May

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Tourist arrivals reached 434,578 in May 2019 compared with 450,495 in May 2018, a decrease of 3.5 per cent, the statistical services reported on Tuesday.

For the period from January until May 2019 arrivals totalled 1,121,361 compared with 1,134,076 in the corresponding period last year, a decrease of 1.1 per cent.

While figures went up slightly in January and February compared with the corresponding months last year, in March the first decline in four years was recorded, a drop of 11.5 per cent.

Arrivals in April went up compared to the year before.

Tourist arrivals from the United Kingdom decreased by 2.6 per cent in May 2019 compared with  May 2018 and a decrease of 5.4 per cent was recorded for tourists from Russia. An increase of 7.8 per cent in arrivals from Sweden and 9.6 per cent from Israel were recorded.

The UK continued to constitute the main source of tourism in May, with a proportion of 36.1 per cent while arrivals from Russia comprised 21.7 per with 5 per cent from Israel and Sweden

For the vast majority, 82.8 per cent of visitors, the purpose of their trip in May was holidays, for 10.2 per cent it was a visit to friends and relatives and 7 per cent said they travelled here for business.

According to the statistical services, the data is obtained from the passenger survey which is conducted in the arrivals and departures halls in the airports of Larnaca and Paphos, as well as from administrative sources such as the monthly arrivals at ports.

The survey covers all persons who pass through passport control at the ports and airports in the government-controlled areas.

