An acclaimed collaboration announced between Limassol DelMar and Ergo Home Group’s ARCLINEA

One more collaboration added to the exclusive list of established brand names that represent elegance, finesse and premium aesthetics has been confirmed between Cypeir Properties Ltd and the Italian brand ARCLINEA. The Italian design house has been assigned to create the kitchen furniture of the luxury apartments at Limassol del Mar, The Signature Collection, one of the most renowned development projects in Cyprus.
ARCLINEA is represented in Cyprus by Ergo Home Group Ltd and has contributed on similar high profile collaborations for projects of international reach, as it exemplifies strict adherence to quality standards in respect to the selection of materials as well as the unrivalled emphasis to detail; attributes that are traditionally embodied in Italian design.
Particularly important is the selection of the Convivium Professional Edition kitchen design that carries the designer signature of the internationally renowned architect, Antonio Citterio, with which all the luxury apartments at The Signature Collection will be equipped.
The Cypeir Properties Ltd consortium of Leptos and D. Zavos Groups has already proceeded in the implementation and development of a project that redefines all the pre-existing domestic development standards, attracting international interest, by selecting well-established collaborators like the Italian interior designer house, Gianfranco Ferré Home and Italian kitchen furniture designer ARCLINEA, the project’s latest collaborators.
The Signature Collection offers a range of two to six-bedroom luxury apartments and penthouses featuring beautifully crafted terraces with dual-aspect panoramic views across the Limassol coastline and beyond, with apartments available on different floors. The project, designed by internationally acclaimed architects Benoy, is surrounded by tranquil gardens and ornate pools, creating an idyllic location in a city offering a perfect combination of old town charm and cosmopolitan living.
The multi-award winning Limassol Del Mar is a world-class development, in the ultra-desirable coastal Limassol, with an unobstructed sea view from all the apartments. This landmark development consists of luxury apartments, five star facilities and services, spa as well as high-end shops and restaurants