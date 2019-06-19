June 19, 2019

Anastasiades finally realises that partition is the only way forward (web)

Kudret Ozersay

AKEL et al are really living in dreamland!

If anyone thinks there is still the ‘ideal solution’ out there needs to receive counselling.

In my book Anastasiades needs to be applauded if he is gradually joining the ever-growing band of realists.

The two communities have been segregated since 1963 and perhaps Anastasiades at long last is realising that other than partition,there is no other solution out there.

NS

