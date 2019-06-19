June 19, 2019

Apoel to face Slovan Bratislava or Sutjeska in UCL qualifying round

The draw for the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round has been made.

Last season’s champions Apoel will face the winner of the tie between Slovakian side Slovan Bratislava and Montenegrin Sutjeska.

APOEL and Slovan Bratislava might meet again 8 years after the Nicosia-based team eliminated the Slovaks in the 2011-12 season.

The first leg of Champions League second qualifying round will be played on July 23rd or 24th, while the second round of matches will take either on July 30th or 31st.

