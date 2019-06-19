June 19, 2019

Caritas Paphos hosting open day

File photo: Three asylum seekers at a Caritas facility

Caritas in Paphos is inviting members of the public to attend an open day on Saturday to meet some of the refugees that they are helping and hear their stories.

“People can come and find out about the work of Caritas Learning Refuge in Paphos and the Caritas food programme which supplies more than forty households a week in Paphos,” a spokeswoman for the event told the Cyprus Mail.

The event will be held at the Latin Parish Centre, on the Tomb of the Kings Road in Chlorakas on Saturday, June 22 from 10am until 2pm.

Caritas incorporates more than 160 Catholic organisations that together to form Caritas International. Believing that they are stronger together, they aim to make a real difference to the lives of the poor and disadvantaged worldwide.

Caritas in Paphos works to support vulnerable people of every race and faith and most of their beneficiaries are refugees escaping from life-threatening situations in various countries such as, Syria, Iraq, Cameroon, Somalia and Nigeria.

“Some are migrant workers, housemaids, carers, farm workers, or students, mainly from the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Bangladesh and Nepal. Some are Cypriot, Greek, British and others. All have lives which have hit a crisis,” she said.

The open day will enable the refugees and the community to come together and meet each other at the newly refurbished Latin Parish Centre.

Refugees will tell their stories of why and how they came to Cyprus, what it’s like as a refugee here and what it’s really like to be a domestic worker in Cyprus.

“The public can ask questions and find out answers. It’s a chance to dispel the myths and misconceptions and actually meet the people affected.”

Attendees will also be able to sample free light refreshments, including some Syrian specialties.

 

 

