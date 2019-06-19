June 19, 2019

Cyclist killed in crash with car

A 34-year-old cyclist was killed early on Wednesday after he was hit by a car on the Peristerona to Orounta road in Nicosia, police said.

Sri Lankan national Laksirir Kolombage was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Under circumstances being investigated by police, his bicycle was hit by a car driven by a 20-year-old woman some 25 minutes after midnight Wednesday.

The driver was arrested and questioned before she was released.

 

 

