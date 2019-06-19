June 19, 2019

Dance performance plays with movement, music and light

Closing the 22ns Contemporary Dance Festival on Saturday, Russell Maliphant’s dance work is characterised by a unique approach to flow and energy and an ongoing exploration of the relationship between movement, light and music.

Silent Lines draws on Maliphant’s studies and explorations in dance and anatomy using a mix of movement, projection and lighting. It celebrates the range of poetic possibilities in movement, drawing on methodologies from internal and external movement disciplines, psyche and soma, and explores the visually rich and resonant connections between the microcosm and the macrocosm.

The choreographer has been in the dance field since 1996 when the Russell Maliphant Dance Company was established. Since then the company has received two Olivier awards, three South Bank Show awards and three Critics’ Circle National Dance awards for best modern choreography and one for best independent company, among many other national and international awards and nominations.

In April 2018, the Russell Maliphant Dance Company became one of the Arts Council England’s National Portfolio Organisations. This brings an exciting new chapter to the company’s history, becoming Company in Residence at DanceEast, Ipswich.

To catch the performance on Saturday free buses have been set up from Nicosia and Paphos to Limassol. For more information about them contact 99-420642.

 

22nd Contemporary Dance Festival – UK

Performance choreographed by Russell Maliphant. June 22. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €8. Tel: 7777-7745

