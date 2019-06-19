June 19, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Europe

EU court rules that Adidas’s three stripes trademark is invalid

By Reuters News Service00

The European Union’s second highest court ruled on Wednesday that Adidas’s trademark consisting of three parallel stripes was invalid.

The General Court of the European Union said it upheld a decision of the European Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) in 2016 to annul a previous decision to accept the mark on the basis that it was devoid of any distinctive character.

Adidas could still bring an appeal to the European Court of Justice.

