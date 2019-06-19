June 19, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Family court evacuated after bomb threat

By Lizzy Ioannidou00
File photo

The Nicosia family court was evacuated on Wednesday after a call was received just after 10am that a bomb would go off.

The police and bomb squad went to the scene, where investigations were being carried out. It is still unclear whether a bomb has been found.

According to the police press office, protocols are in place for dealing with such incidents and these are being followed.

