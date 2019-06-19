June 19, 2019

Fete de la musique in Aglantzia

There are several things connected to June 21. It’s International Yoga Day, the summer solstice which makes it the longest day of the year and World Music Day, or Fête de la Musique as Francophones like to call it. The French Cypriot school of Nicosia (EFCN), with the support of Institute Francais are celebrating the latter by putting together a one-day charity music festival.

The grounds of the school located in Aglantzia, will turn into a melodious hub as more than six bands are scheduled to perform. Among them are Periplanomenoi which blend electronic sounds with traditional tunes, French-inspired duo Avant Tout, 80s and 90s retro pop band When We Were Young and Greek rock band noFreno. More amateur and professional bands may also be included in the line-up but other details have not been announced.

Think of it as a summer evening of free live music from local artists while tucking into thick, juicy burgers. Serial Griller will be serving their famous burgers and Paul will be tempting with its delicious desserts. Sums raised during the event will be donated to Hope for Children.

 

Fête de la Musique

