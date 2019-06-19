June 19, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Hailstorms have wiped out mountain crops, says village leader

By Staff Reporter00
Cherries are among the fruit crops destroyed in the storms

The heavy hailstorms that hit the mountainous areas of Limassol in recent days has completely wiped out fruit and vegetable crops, particularly in the village of Kyperounta, its community leader Giorgos Panayiotou reported on Wednesday.

According to Panayiotou, the severe weather conditions of Sunday and Monday led to “the destruction of whatever was left” from heavy frosts earlier in the year.

Panayiotou said that all apple, cherry, apricot, kiwi and vegetable crops were destroyed and require replanting. Next year’s fruit crops have also been damaged, he added.

The Agriculture Insurance Organisation (OGA) is expected to record the damage in the coming days.

Panayiotou called on the government to come to the aid of farmers whose livelihood for the current year has been completely stripped from them.

 

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign
X