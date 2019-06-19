June 19, 2019

Holy Synod officially declares bishop of Kition’s throne vacant

By George Psyllides
Outgoing Bishop Chrysostomos Kition (left) with Bishop Georgios of Paphos

The church’s Holy Synod on Wednesday declared the throne of the Kition metropolitan vacant, after the resignation of bishop Chrysostomos.

Chrysostomos had resigned “because he feels that he is weakening” and he wants to give someone younger the chance to do a more effective job.

Following a lengthy meeting on Wedensday, Paphos Bishop Georgios told reporters that the archbishop had praised Chrysostomos for showing enormous virtue.

The Holy Synod plans to honour the former bishop with the gold medal of Saint Varnavas, the highest award of the Church of Cyprus.

“The throne is declared vacant as of today and the archbishop will be the overseer in line with the charter,” Georgios said.

According to the church charter, elections to replace Chrysostomos must be held within 40 days.

Apart from Chrysostomos’ resignation, the synod also discussed the condition of monuments and churches in the Republic, criticising the antiquities department for delays in carrying out maintenance.

The Paphos bishop said this prompted the synod to create its own special committee of experts that will tackle emergencies.

 

