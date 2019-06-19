How to find a black cat. A letter in reply to Mr Boris Homeniuk

“THE hardest thing of all is to find a black cat in a dark room, especially if there is no cat”, Confucius said. As the time goes by, lovers of ‘finding black cats’ continue existing.

An article titled Russia’s Crimean ‘Trojan horse’ in Cyprus (https://cyprus-mail.com/2019/06/13/russias-crimean-trojan-horse-in-cyprus/) was published on June 13 in the Cyprus Mail. Since its text contains deliberate lies, including the ones that concern the Assembly of the Russian Nobility and the Nobiliary Assembly of Crimea, it would be indecent to not respond.

The author claims that the exhibition ‘Relics of Chersonesus’ is organised within the framework of the implementation of the Kremlin’s so-called devious plans, for which Moscow uses representatives of the Assembly of the Russian Nobility. However, the real facts are: The goals of the activities of the Assembly of the Russian Nobility and the Nobiliary Assembly of Crimea as its regional branch, are: to preserve the historical and the cultural heritage of the Russian State; to restore and to continue the historical succession of the state and of generations; to build public consciousness through the traditional Russian spiritual and moral values, the faith of ancestors and the historical traditions of the Russian Statehood; to establish true culture, civic dignity and honour, the tradition of loyal service to the motherland, respect for Russian history, high morality and spirituality.

The Assembly of the Russian Nobility has existed for several centuries already, surviving wars and revolutions, general secretaries and presidents, while doing so often in exile or in “internal migration”. Its mission is to have a local nobility self-government, the independent solution of local public issues, and, most importantly, charitable, cultural and educational activities and programmes.

In 1990, the Assembly of the Russian Nobility was created and registered as an All-Russian corporate public organisation “Union of the Descendants of the Russian Nobility – The Assembly of the Russian Nobility”. Our organisation is completely non-political and non-profit. It consists of more than 50 regional nobility assemblies (regional associations of nobility) in the Russian Federation, and a number of organisations in the current independent countries that were once part of the Russian Empire, as well as representative offices in foreign countries where the descendants of the Russian nobility currently reside.

The “Relics of Chersonesus” exhibition received the Blessing of the Most Reverend Lazarus, Metropolitan of Simferopol and Crimea. It was organised by the State Museum-Preserve Tauric Chersonese and the Nobiliary Assembly of the Crimea using private funds. What is most important to us and is our goal is that this exhibition gives our guests an opportunity to acquainted with the unique Christian relics found during the excavations of the ancient city of Chersonesus, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is one of the most valuable cultural heritage sites of the Russian Federation.

The exhibition presents materials and the reconstructions of the religious architectural structures discovered by archaeologists, as well as ancient icons, frescoes, mosaics, carved marble and crosses. Exhibits portray the formation of Christianity in Chersonesus: the fate of the first saints, many of whom became martyrs; the baptism of Vladimir the Great in Chersonesus; the Chersonesus Monastery, which existed here from the 19th to the early 20th century and the modern religious centre of the Orthodox Church, which neighbours the state museum next to the excavation site of the ancient city.

Cyprus is traditionally considered to be one of the world centres of Orthodoxy, which certainly unites our peoples and cultures. Moreover, the history and culture of Cyprus and of Crimea have had many similarities, beginning from Antiquity and Byzantium. In this regard, the exhibition is held in Limassol on the territory of the Church of Panagia Pantanassa and aroused great interest among Cypriots and our compatriots, including the citizens of Ukraine.

The Russian authorities have nothing to do with the Assembly of the Russian Nobility and the Nobiliary Assembly of the Crimea, which are public, non-governmental organisations, and the programmes they implement. In particular, the Russian authorities have nothing to do with the exhibition hosted in Limassol, Cyprus.

We invite [Ukrainian Ambassador Boris] Mr Humeniuk to visit our exhibition at any time convenient for him, where we will proudly share information about the history and the modern life of the Museum-reserve “Tauric Chersonese”. We are ready to consider your proposals for holding joint cultural events related to the achievements of the period of the general history of Ukraine and the Crimean Peninsula, if any exist.

I would also like to inform you that we are much in favour of the process of “de-communisation”, which has been going on in Ukraine recently. We, using our scarce resources, are trying our best to contribute to similar processes in Russia. However, our success is more than modest so far, and sometimes reverse effect occurs, which greatly afflicts us. At the same time, we make sure to not fall into despondency and continue our work in this direction. In no case do we confuse the “de-communisation” process with “fascisation”, which is currently actively unwinding in Ukraine, and which the nobility, Russian or European, cannot approve of.

Respectfully, Andrey Ushakov, official representative of the Assembly of the Russian Nobility in the Republic of Cyprus, Member of the Council of the United Nobility and leader of the Nobiliary Assembly of the Crimea