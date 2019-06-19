June 19, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Lawyer named new Akel MP

By Staff Reporter00
Andreas Pasiourtides

 

Lawyer Andreas Pasiourtides, 35, was declared on Wednesday as the new AKEL MP in the Larnaca district in the place of outgoing Giorgos Georgiou who was elected as an MEP last month.

Larnaca district officer Odysseas Hadjistefanou said during the ceremony on Wednesday morning that Pasiourtides is next in line as regards votes for Larnaca district’s Akel candidates in the 2016 parliamentary elections and thus would replace Georgiou.

Pasiourtides had received 2,386 votes and was third following Georgiou and Evanthia Savva, also an Akel MP.

 

