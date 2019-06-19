June 19, 2019

Magnitude 6.8 quake strikes south southeast of Kermadecs in Pacific

A magnitude 6.8 quake struck south southeast of Raoul Island in South Pacific chain of the Kermadec Islands, the U.S. Geological Survey said. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The quake struck 180 km (110 miles) south southeast of Raoul at a shallow depth of 10 km, USGS said. The area is hit by frequent quakes.

