June 19, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Man jailed for possessing child pornography

By Staff Reporter00

A 46-year-old man was sentenced to 12 months in prison after being found guilty of the possession of child pornography material.

The man was arrested in September 2015 after Europol alerted Cypriot authorities.

Following a search in the man’s Larnaca home a laptop with 14 files containing child pornography were located.

