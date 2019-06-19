June 19, 2019

Mata set to sign new deal at Manchester United

Manchester United's Juan Mata

Juan Mata looks set to extend his stay at Manchester United, Press Association Sport understands.

The 31-year-old moved to Old Trafford from Chelsea in 2014, becoming a popular figure within the dressing room and the support base.

Mata’s current deal at United expires at the end of June but Press Association Sport understands negotiations over a new contract have gone positively.

The attack-minded midfielder has scored 45 goals in 218 appearances for United, who are also considering an ambassadorial role for him down the line, Press Association Sport understands.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has been thinking about appointing someone in an international relations-type position at United for a while. The boundaries of the position are unclear but it is understood that the role could be similar to the one Emilio Butragueno holds at Real Madrid.

Mata’s extended stay at Old Trafford comes as combative midfielder Ander Herrera and captain Antonio Valencia prepare to leave on free transfers, while there are questions marks over a number of other key players.

Paul Pogba is keen for a “new challenge” and Romelu Lukaku would welcome an Old Trafford exit, while question marks remain over the future of Alexis Sanchez and David De Gea.

Swansea’s Daniel James is the only summer arrival so far, while United are interested in Aaron Wan-Bissaka of Crystal Palace and Leicester centre-back Harry Maguire.

