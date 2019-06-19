June 19, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Missing teen

By Staff Reporter00

Anastasia Tafili, 14, has been missing from her home in Kissonegra since 4.40am on Wednesday, police said.

The 14-year-old is described as being around 1.50m tall, of slim build, with shoulder-length blonde-brunette hair. When she was last seen she was wearing a short black skirt and grey shirt.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts should contact the Peyia police station at 26806021, or their nearest police station, or the Citizen’s Contact Line at 1460.

Staff Reporter
