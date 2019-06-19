June 19, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Most buildings in the closed area of Varosha should be knocked down

By CM Reader's View00
A bougainvillea covers an unfinished building in Varosha

Every time the Turkish side wants to cause controversy among the G.C’s they bring up the question of whether the land in Varosha still belongs to the EVKAF Vakouf?

This was a ruse used by Denktash in the late 1970’s to derail the negotiations then underway which had the Varosha issue as a priority and has been used again at various times since then.

The tragedy of the situation is that since then most buildings in the closed area of Varosha have deteriorated to such an extent that they cannot be renovated -any resolution of the issue means in effect that the whole area will be demolished and rebuilt from the beginning, with all that this entails!

As the subject directly affects me and my wifes family I would willingly volunteer to take part in any survey of the place before that happens and I am sure many other people who have such attachment to the place would too?

The other unsavoury aspect of the situation is that many people on this side,especially those who are making fortunes from the value of their properties here,largely because of what happened in 1974, will be very happy to see the Varosha issue sunk once and for all!

MS

T/C Varosha move ‘unacceptable’, promotes partition (Updated)

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign
X