June 19, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Mother who allegedly kidnapped her son, 7, arrested

By Annette Chrysostomou00

A woman who was wanted for the alleged kidnapping of her son from the legal guardianship of the welfare services was found and arrested on Tuesday evening in Limassol.

The 33-year-old woman, a resident of Limassol, took the seven-year-old child from an area in Limassol at around noon.

Police found both of them in an apartment and returned the son to the place where he is staying.

He is in good health, police said.

