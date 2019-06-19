June 19, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Suspect tried to escape custody after claiming illness

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Photo archive: Paphos hospital

Paphos police are investigating an attempted escape from custody of a 24-year-old man.

The man, who was arrested on Tuesday, was taken to Paphos hospital around 9pm by police officers because he said he felt sick.

After being examined by a doctor, the two officers were about to take him back to the police station when he pushed one of them and fled.

He was rearrested after two warning shots were fired in the air.

A 31-year-old woman had reported on Monday that her ex-boyfriend, 24, had threatened her and demanded she gave him €3,000 she appeared to owe him.

She said he had previously damaged her car and had given her €3,000 to cover the repairs, according to police.

The man was arrested on Tuesday morning and a knife was found in his possession.

