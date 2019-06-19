June 19, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Suspected church burglar arrested

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Police arrested a man in connection with a theft from a chapel near Protaras in the early hours of Wednesday.

Around 20 minutes after midnight, the alarm system at the chapel sounded. Police went to the church and spotted a 36-year-old man in a car who was moving around suspiciously, they said.

They searched the vehicle and found various burglary tools and a small sum of money.

The suspect, a resident of Nicosia, allegedly admitted stealing from the chapel when he was questioned.

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign
X