Bar review: Eauzone, Paphos

Eauzone is located within the Almyra hotel and is THE place to hang out this summer. With superb rooftop views of the sea and an infinity spa pool to cool off in, it’s not hard to see why it’s so popular.
Open daily – only in the summer – from 9am- 4pm, Eauzone serves Spa snacks, salads and healthy nibbles.
While there are a number of special evening events planned at this spot during the summer, Sunday night gatherings, which started at the end of May, are really what people are talking about.
Reservations for Sunday Vibezzz are essential, and it’s adults only. The popular weekly soiree has had an overhaul since last year. A new sound and light system has been installed and a live DJ sets the tone, and is often accompanied by a musician playing live.
Even though the venue is within a hotel, most of the guests are locals who choose Eauzone to round off the weekend with friends, and the evening is suitable for all ages. The vibe is casual grown up glamour that is fun, friendly and frivolous.
Bar tables and stools in front of the DJ stage fill up fast, as do the tables and comfy sofa seats to the back and side of the rooftop.
The service here is fast, efficient and professional and there is now a new food menu which includes fresh, expertly made sushi a la carte. Try the Sushi selection (12 pieces) for €24. Sharing platters start at €12 and include charcuterie, cheese, ciabatta and baguettes.
There is also a new cocktail menu (try the Margarita at €7 – delicious) and there are good alcohol free cocktails to try too, such as the Virgin Rose Petal Mojito. There is a good selection of wine from local boutique wineries alongside a few international choices.
All sorts of arty films and photographs are projected onto the wall beside the pool which only add to the overall thoughtful attention to detail created for the guests during such evenings.
Sunday Vibezzz started at Eauzone two years ago and it’s not hard to see why it is still going strong this year. It is a great way to close the weekend in style, but don’t forget to book.
Eauzone Sunday Vibezzz
Where: Almyra hotel, 12, Poseidonos Avenue, Paphos
When: Summer Sundays 7-11pm
Contact: 26 888762
Price: Margarita €7, Sushi selection €24