Chicken burgers recalled due to salmonella find

The health services have ordered the recall of a batch of frozen chicken burgers after an inspection found traces of salmonella.

The product in question, with a plastic packaging, are frozen chicken burgers (900 grams, 6 pieces of 150 grams each), under the commercial brand name Kyprianou Special Food.

The batch has a best-before date of May 28, 2020.

The bar code is 5290586000340.

Anyone who may have already purchased a package from this batch is strongly advised to not consume it, and to return the product to the point of sale.

