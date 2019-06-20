June 20, 2019

Jazzed-up trio

Jazz is in the limelight once again, with the ‘Jazz the 3 of us’ trio set to take over the Technopolis 20 garden on Friday, June 28. Jazz fans may recognise the musicians, even though the trio gave their first performance just a year or so ago – last summer, to be precise – once again at Technopolis 20. The event went swimmingly and left the best impressions, so the trio are back for more.

The band showcases a deep friendship between the three musicians: Loukas Louka on the keys, Stefanos Pontos on bass and guitar, and Philipp Psillides on drums. Despite having performed as a trio for only one year, the musicians have been active on the Cypriot jazz scene individually for the last 10 years, and have also given many performances as members of various jazz ensembles at venues around Cyprus.

Their repertoire includes well-known jazz standards, mainly in swing and bossa nova, but also lesser-known tracks in jazz rock, Latin and funk styles. The main characteristic of this trio is an experimentation not just with melody and rhythm – as is usual in jazz improvisation – but with different combinations of instruments and sounds, such as the combination of organ, guitar and drums without the bass.

 

Jazz the 3 of us

Live jazz by the ’Jazz the 3 of us’ trio. June 28. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8.30pm. €10. Tel: 7000-2420

