June 20, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Live Thursdays return at the Home

By Eleni Philippou00

For the last couple of summers, the Home for Cooperation has been bringing life back to the buffer zone with its live music nights, known as ‘Thursday Lives’. Dozens of singers from across the divide – as well as from abroad – have been performing their own songs and covers, sometimes at the entrance to the Home and other times up on its roof. The 2019 edition has now begun, and a couple of events are coming up.

Four ‘lives’ have been planned for this summer, from now till September. The first music night already took place on May 30, and now the Home is getting ready to welcome a new set of guests for the next event on June 27.

Musician Umut Boyoglu is up next, originally from Turkey and now living in Cyprus for the past eight months. He’s a self-taught guitarist – a skill he picked up eight years ago – who, whilst in Turkey, was active on the 70s-90s grunge blues scene with the group Dingo. He’ll now be presenting his songs at the Home – songs he wrote in mountains and on moorlands, peaceful places that act as his inspiration. His life is music, he says, and sharing the music with people is the way he likes to communicate.

Umut isn’t the only musician to perform on the night, however. Joshua Martin will also be playing a collection of his original music from his time with surf-rock band The Llamas and his solo project Wave. In his first show back on the island, you can expect both gentle guitar arrangements and up-tempo songs about drinking.

Speaking of drinking, beer will flow alongside the music – courtesy of 00’s Brewing and the Brew Bike – and food will also be available, with a couple of stalls from the Fork Food market. Beetroot burgers served on a homemade beetroot bun are on the menu, along with a beef burger with chimichurri sauce and homemade vegan mayo.

 

Thursday Lives

Musicians Umut Boyoglu and Joshua Martin will perform live. Food stalls and beers available. June 27. Home for Cooperation, Nicosia. 8.30pm. Free. Tel: 22-445740

