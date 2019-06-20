Missing Polish woman

June 20, 2019

A 31-year-old woman who flew to Cyprus to attend a friend’s wedding has been missing from her place of residence in Limassol since June 15, police said.

Police confirmed that Patrycja Anita Bochina, a Polish national with permanent residence in Denmark, has not returned to her country of residence.

The 31-year-old had arrived in Cyprus on June 7 to attend the wedding of a friend, but has been missing for five days, police said.

Bochina is described as being around 1.65m tall, of average build, with long brown hair.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts should contact Limassol CID at 25805057, or their nearest police station, or the Citizen’s Contact Line at 1460.

 

 

