June 21, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Business

MTN rebrands as epic

By Staff Reporter00

MTN has changed its name to epic, marking the occasion with an event on Thursday evening.

“As of today, there is a breath of fresh air in our market, inaugurating a new era, which leads to the future,” epic’s Chief Executive Officer Thanos Chronopoulos said.

In his speech, he referred to the pillars of the new strategy and to the company’s investment plan of for the coming years.

“Three are the main pillars of change: our infrastructure, our customers’ experience and the internal operations,” he stated.

“Firstly, we are radically changing our infrastructure: With an investment of over €40 million, we are creating a super-fast network with 10 times more capacity than in the past. Essentially, we are talking about a brand new network that will gradually cover the whole of the Republic of Cyprus and will upgrade the customers’ daily communication experience substantially and practically.

“Secondly, we are decisively focused on the customers. We put them at the heart of our everyday lives. This requires emphasis on immediacy, flexibility and speed to meet and exceed the customers’ needs.

“Finally, we are restructuring radically our internal operations. We are implementing new, unified tools to help us keep track of the customers’ requests from the beginning to the end, ensuring they receive the best possible services, while this process helps us monitor and, therefore, improve continuously ourselves.”

Epic is one of the largest telecommunication providers in Cyprus. It provides integrated mobile and fixed telephony, internet and pay-TV services as well as specialised ICT solutions for businesses. At the same time, it operates 18 stores with tech products, accessories and telecommunication solutions.

Epic belongs to Monaco Telecom, the Principality of Monaco provider, and is a member of a dynamic European telecoms family which operates in France, Italy, Switzerland and Ireland.

 

Staff Reporter
