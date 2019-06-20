June 20, 2019

Public warned to follow the rules on turtle beaches

By Annette Chrysostomou039

The government warned the public on Thursday to follow the rules when it comes to sea turtles on the protected beaches of Lara and Toxeftra in the Akamas peninsula.

It is forbidden to place umbrellas, sunbeds, tents, caravans and other items on the beach, to stay there at night or to drive vehicles over the beaches.

It is also not allowed to use or moor boats in the area, or to fish or collect crabs.  Visitors should not throw away rubbish or light fires.

Those who visit the area and others where sea turtles nest are urged to follow existing paths in order to avoid the destruction of vegetation.

Sea turtles and their eggs in Cyprus have been protected since 1971 by the fisheries law, while the protection of their habitat in the Lara and Toxeftra areas has been safeguarded since 1989.

Two types of sea turtles breed in the beaches of Cyprus, the Green Turtle (Cheloniamydas) and the Caretta caretta. Green turtles reproduce almost exclusively in Cyprus and Turkey, while the Caretta also breeds in Greece and in smaller numbers in other Mediterranean countries.

