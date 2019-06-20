June 20, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Stelios Foundation donates money to families of murder victims

By Annette Chrysostomou00
A body is taken out of the temporary facility at Mitsero red lake (Christos Theodorides)

The Stelios Philanthropic Foundation is offering €70,000 to the families of the seven women and children murdered by a serial killer, the non-profit organisation announced on Thursday.

The announcement was made just two days after the government announced it will grant €17,000 to each of the dependent children of the dead women whose bodies were discovered during the past two months.

“I have been monitoring the latest developments in this tragic case and I am as shocked as everyone else in Cyprus by the heinous crimes against these five women and their two daughters. They came to Cyprus for a better life, but they ended up losing their lives in a tragic way. I am aware that no money will ease the pain of the relatives of the deceased, but expressing the respect of my fellow Cypriots in the sanctity of the human being, irrespective of race, religion, nationality or any other criteria, I feel the need to help, so that the husbands, parents and children of the victims, will be able to cover some expenses that they may have during this difficult time,” Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou said.

A lump-sum of €10,000 will be granted by a bank transfer to the next of kin of each victim, the foundation said.

Thus, in the case of the two mothers who were murdered with their young daughters, €20,000 will be granted to their next of kin. The only precondition for this grant is that the next of kin submit a written request for the grant to Stelios Philanthropic Foundation, providing evidence of their relation to the victim.

The payments will be made by bank transfer during August 2019.

