June 20, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Strovolos to consider new version of contested Tseri road plan

By Evie Andreou00
A protest by Tseri residents over the road in 2015

The Strovolos municipal council will decide on a new study over the redevelopment of Tseri Avenue next month, mayor Andreas Papacharalambous said on Wednesday.

The mayor told the Cyprus News Agency that the study, carried out by London-based Markides Associates, was submitted to the municipality on Tuesday.

It will be presented to the municipal council and Strovolos residents on July 17.

After that, the municipal council will reach their conclusions and later on will present it to the ministers of interior and transport and competent state services.

The redevelopment of Tseri Avenue has been on hold for several years over disagreements concerning the number of traffic lanes and whether there should be a concrete barrier or median strip in the centre of the road separating opposite lanes of traffic. Shop owners strongly oppose such a construction.

The public works department had proposed a three-lane street – two travelling towards Nicosia, one towards Tseri – while the residents and shop owners would like a two-lane street without a median strip in the middle.

Strovolos’ municipal council last year rejected the government’s proposal for a three-lane road and opted for a scaled down version which is more business and pedestrian friendly.
“Our aim is to assess the study and promptly start works to materialise it,” the mayor said.

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign
X