June 20, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Tourist injured in cliff fall

By Staff Reporter00

A 47-year-old Israeli tourist was injured when he fell down a cliff near the Aphrodite bath area of the Akamas peninsula late on Wednesday evening.

According to police, he lost his balance and fell down several metres, injuring himself.

He was transported by a private inflatable boat to a coast guard vessel which brought him to Polis Chrysochous. From there he was taken by ambulance to Paphos general hospital where he is being treated for fractures.

 

