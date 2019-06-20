June 20, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Tseriou turning into a daily health hazard

By CM Reader's View028
(Photo: Tseri Avenue Initiative Facebook)

From a dirt track 50 years ago, Tseriou Avenue has become a grossly overburdened major trunk road.

Shopkeepers and road traffic planning dept failed to predict the present chaos. Nicosia is slowly but surely becoming gridlocked and poisoning its inhabitants with vehicle exhaust fumes.

Dangerously high levels of particulate matter (pm2.5) have become a daily health hazard for our children and the elderly.

Close the avenue to through traffic – residents only – or pay the price.

GJA

Strovolos to consider new version of contested Tseri road plan

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign
X