June 20, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Turkey’s second drilling ship to operate off Karpas peninsula

By Reuters News Service0156
The Turkish drillship Yavuz

Turkey’s second drilling ship will operate off the Karpas peninsula to the northeast of Cyprus, Turkey’s main oil exploration company Turkiye Petrolleri (TPAO) General Manager Melih Han Bilgin said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters prior to the launching ceremony of Turkey’s Yavuz drilling ship, Bilgin said the vessel is planned to start drilling in the region in early July.

Another Turkish drillship, the Fatih, has been anchored west of Cyprus since early May and recently began drilling.

Ankara had said it would be sending the Yavuz on Thursday to drill in areas of the EEZ claimed by Turkish Cypriots.

 

