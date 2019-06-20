June 20, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Britain

UK Conservative leadership contest: Johnson battles Hunt for PM’s job

By Reuters News Service00
Boris Johnson

British Conservative lawmakers voted on Thursday in the fifth round of the contest to replace Prime Minister Theresa May.

Around 160,000 Conservative Party grassroots members will now vote on who will be their leader by the end of July.

Following are the results: – Boris Johnson won the most votes – Jeremy Hunt came second – Michael Gove was eliminated from the contest

