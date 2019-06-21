June 21, 2019

Arrest after child porn distributed on social media

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Police on Thursday arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with a case of child pornography in the Famagusta district.

He was detained after the electronic crime prevention unit was informed by Europol that an account holder on a social media site was distributing child porn from his home.

During investigations conducted in the afternoon a mobile phone was seized.

Just two days earlier, another man, 46, was sentenced to 12 months in prison for a similar offence.

 

