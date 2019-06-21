June 21, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Arrest after two women thought forced into marriages

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Police have arrested a 25-year-old man believed to be involved in a case of human trafficking on Thursday at Larnaca airport, police said on Friday.

Authorities on Wednesday received information that an 18-year-old European woman was being held at an unknown location in Nicosia against her will.

Around 1.40am, officers checked the passport of two women, an 18-year-old and a 21-year-old, who were accompanied by the 25-year-old man. They were about to leave for a destination in Europe.

The two young women arrived in Cyprus on June 16 and allegedly married two third-country nationals during their stay, for which the 25-year-old paid them.

The man was arrested and the two women were questioned. The results of the investigation indicate they may be victims of human trafficking.

 

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign
X