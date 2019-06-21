June 21, 2019

Art exhibition and gala dinner for charity

By Eleni Philippou

The Cyprus News Agency will organise an art exhibition and a Charity Gala Dinner on June 28 in Limassol with all proceeds from the Gala Dinner going to the Cyprus Association for Children with Cancer and Related Diseases, One Dream One Wish.

The charity event will include a painting and photographic exhibition, featuring the latest artistic work by artist Mario Vourgos entitled The Achronic Remembrances of Time…a Note Not to Forget the Future…’ at the Old Limassol Port. After the exhibition, which will open at 7pm, the Gala Dinner will be held at 9pm in a specially-designed environment, offering live jazz and blues music, at the southern crepidoma (after Gin Fish Restaurant) of the Old Port.

The art exhibition poses questions about time through the creative process based on the artist’s reflections. “Portraits expressed in paintings and photographs depict the achronic sense of existence, time beyond time,” says Vourgos, “time as conceived by memories of future and past, a fraction of time within the infinite time. And therefore, these portraits underline the irrelevance and simultaneously constitute a protest to the narrow definition of time linearity, neatly defined as yesterday, now and tomorrow.

“In my recent work, time dimensions were perceived throughout the artistic process as similar to dimensions of space. We move back and forth as freely into our past as into our future”.

 

CNA Charity Event

Art exhibition by Mario Vourgos and gala dinner raising money for the Cyprus Association for Children with Cancer and Related Diseases, One Dream One Wish. June 28. Old Port Limassol. Tel: 22-556009, 99-668589

