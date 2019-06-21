June 21, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Christofias’ condition extremely critical

By Evie Andreou0874
Demetris Christofias

The health condition of former President Demetris Christofias is extremely critical and irreversible, reports said on Friday.

Christofias’ attending doctor, Dr Michalis Mina told Dialogos news portal that the former president was on a ventilator and was put in a medically induced coma.

The doctor confirmed that the damage to his lungs was irreversible.

Mina said there was no other way of treatment other than focusing on providing comfort to the patient for pain, stress and shortage of breath.

The health ministry’s permanent secretary, Christina Yiannaki, told Sigmalive his condition was irreversible.

Yiannaki said a medical board that convened on Thursday found after assessing his situation that his serious health problems were irreversible, she said.

Christofias, 72, has been in the Nicosia general hospital’s intensive care unit since May 20 after being admitted with acute respiratory problems.

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign
X