June 21, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Symphony Orchestra ends season with music from Russia

By Eleni Philippou00

The Cyprus Symphony Orchestra has been busy since the start of the year providing high-quality musical evenings all over the island. But to end the season, the Orchestra and the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra will join forces as more than 80 musicians get together on stage to perform under the baton of Artistic Director of the CySO Jens Georg Bachmann. Soloists are members of the CyYSO Yannis Constantinou and Michalis Vassiliades (cello).

The collaboration of the two orchestras gives the opportunity to young musicians to perform alongside their teachers and professional musicians of the CySO while also offering a platform for the young soloists to present their talent and musicality.

The ensembles will jointly pay a tribute to the exquisite lyricism and drama of the Russian and Soviet musical past. An intriguing selection of works by Tchaikovsky and Shostakovich will guide the audience through the orchestral mastery of the greatest Russian/Soviet symphonists.

“Tchaikovsky is not merely the quintessential Russian Romantic composer,” says the orchestra. “History recognises him as the cornerstone of the Russian symphonic style, and his impressive legacy played a vital role in the formation of Shostakovich’s brilliant symphonic idiom.”

The first concert will take place at Skali Aglantzia in Nicosia on July 1 and will continue at Limassol’s Municipal Gardens the following day and at Tala Amphitheatre on July 3.

 

Russian Night

Final concert series of the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra and the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra. July 1, Skali Aglantzia, Nicosia. July 2, Municipal Gardens, Limassol. July 3, Tala Amphitheatre, Paphos. 9pm. Tel: 22-463144

 

